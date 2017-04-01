Doctors share their kidney transplant story in support of organ donor drive

Two doctors who share a busy medical practice in Salthill, Co Galway, share a kidney transplant story.

Mother of three, Dr Ruth Smith, 46, originally from Douglas, Cork and Dr Noel Howard, 39, a Galway native and father of three, underwent their living donor kidney transplant at Beaumont Hospital in September 2016.

The pair wanted to share their story in support of the Irish Kidney Association’s Organ Donor Awareness Week 2017 (April 1-8).

After working together for close to a decade, their personal lives also had come to overlap more and more. Socialising with their spouses and having three young children each they regularly found themselves sharing common interests.

However, Dr Smith was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in her late 20s and knew she would probably need kidney dialysis eventually: “I took control of my condition and managed to stave off dialysis until the beginning of last year when my kidney function had deteriorated to a point where it needed intervention.”

Just weeks after telling Dr Howard she would be going on dialysis and needed a kidney transplant, he and his wife decided he should be screened for a living donation.

“Obviously this came as a huge surprise to me. My husband Alan and I were completely overwhelmed by their profound act of kindness,” said Dr Smith.

Once Dr Smith was listed on the kidney transplant waiting pool, Dr Howard quickly began the screening process for living donation.

“My husband Alan also went forward but wasn’t a compatible donor. However, Noel was deemed to be compatible after rigorous testing including blood and tissue typing as well as psychological assessment,” she said.

The transplant went ahead at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin last September, and afterwards, Dr Smith felt so much better: “I can honestly say that I didn’t realise how unwell I had been feeling up until the transplant as I had just been plodding along.”

Dr Smith said it is thanks to Dr Howard that she can now look forward to the future with her family and continue to enjoy working as a doctor, a job she loves.

Dr Howard said donating a kidney was an easy decision for him to make — his family have always been strong supporters of organ donation.

“I wanted to help my colleague and friend as I had seen how organ transplantation transformed the lives of some of my patients.

“I knew that Beaumont had been carrying out non-related living donor kidney transplants for some time.”

After meeting the team in Beaumont, he was confident to put his trust in them. The operation was a success, and both doctors were back to work within a number of weeks.