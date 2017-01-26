Doctors’ payout could hit €700m

The State is facing a bill for hundreds of millions of euro for monies, which it withheld from hospital consultants eight years ago.

Salary increases were due to consultants in 2009 as part of the 2008 contract.

The consultants’ case was strengthened last January when two of their members who took a case to the Employment Appeals Tribunal won.

The tribunal ruled that payments to the two had been withheld illegally and between them, they received payments totalling €114,000.

On the back of that, the Irish Medical Organisation announced it had commenced legal proceedings in the High Court to secure the monies due.

Last night, on the eve of the High Court hearing, the HSE withdrew its appeal against the award, estimated at up to €700m, though it is likely it will now be lower.