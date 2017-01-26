Home»Today's Stories

Doctors’ payout could hit €700m

Thursday, January 26, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

The State is facing a bill for hundreds of millions of euro for monies, which it withheld from hospital consultants eight years ago.

Salary increases were due to consultants in 2009 as part of the 2008 contract.

The consultants’ case was strengthened last January when two of their members who took a case to the Employment Appeals Tribunal won.

The tribunal ruled that payments to the two had been withheld illegally and between them, they received payments totalling €114,000.

On the back of that, the Irish Medical Organisation announced it had commenced legal proceedings in the High Court to secure the monies due.

Last night, on the eve of the High Court hearing, the HSE withdrew its appeal against the award, estimated at up to €700m, though it is likely it will now be lower.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS government, state, doctors, health, pay, employment

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Love on the high seas as matchmaker recreates the love boat

AAA Councillor wants ‘hardline’ approach on Cork's event centre

Over €350m worth of punts have still not been exchanged

Penalties sought for contractors over delays in refurbishing council houses


Breaking Stories

Search for missing man called off as body found in Galway

Homeless figures reach over 7,000

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Gorse fire illuminates Dublin Mountains

Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Hypnobirthing goes mainstream

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 