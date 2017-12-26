Divorce linked to level of education

Less educated people are more likely to be separated or divorced — but they are also less likely to marry in the first place, writes Education Correspondent Niall Murray.

Census 2016 has revealed that separation and divorce were higher in those educated only as far as primary level, and the rate generally falls as education levels rise.

Overall figures released in July showed the number of people separated and divorced rose by 9% to 222,073 since Census 2011.

But more detailed figures on education statistics from Census 2016 show links between education levels and formal marriage splits. For example, there was an urban-rural divide that shows urban-living people are significantly more likely to be divorced or separated.

Nearly one in six (15.5%) people aged 45 to 54 in urban areas whose highest education level was primary level were separated or divorced. However, the rate for those of similar education and age living in rural areas was just over 10%.

Across all age groups from 35 to 64, those with third-level degrees or higher were least likely to be separated or divorced.

The closest rates of divorce or separation between people of different education levels were among those aged 55 to 64 living rurally.

The rates ranged from 8.1% among those educated below Leaving Certificate level to 9.9% for rural dwellers in that age-group whose highest qualification was non-degree third-level.

The trends from Census 2016 analysis by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) also show that higher-educated people are more likely to be married. The number of married people was just under 1.8 million, a rise of nearly 5% in five years.

When people who have remarried are counted, the number accounted for 48% of the population in 2016. In addition, 4,226 people were in a same-sex civil partnership, over 2,500 of them (or almost 60%) being men.

For different age groups, those who were better educated were more likely to be married.

Among 35- to 44-year-olds, for example, 51% of those educated no higher than Junior Certificate level or its equivalent were married. But the rate was over 59% for those educated no higher than Leaving Certificate, and 69% for those with a college degree or higher.