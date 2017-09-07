‘Discipline gardaí for falsifying test figures’

The Taoiseach has called for gardaí found guilty of falsifying breath test figures to face disciplinary action amid fresh calls for Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to be sacked.

Leo Varadkar made his comments after an internal Garda report found officers exaggerated the number of breath tests carried out by 1.45m over a seven-year period.

In total, up to a fifth of all false breath tests recorded by gardaí over an eight-year period were “inflated”.

Despite the findings, Ms O’Sullivan has left the country. It is understood she was due to fly out to Europe yesterday, where she is thought to be attending a conference of international security and police chiefs. Garda sources said it was a scheduled event, running over several days.

Sources rejected any political claim that she was “ducking” the report, noting that she had commented on it in the statement issued by the Garda Press Office.

A spokesman for Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that the commissioner notified the department of her intention to travel and no objection was raised.

“This was part of her business schedule and this report was only received by the minister last week. Normally you would take a few weeks to deliberate on its findings, but the gardaí decided to publish the report today,” the spokesman said.

The report established that 1,458,221 more breath tests were recorded on the Pulse system than were carried out. Conducted by Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan, the report established that 3,498,400 breath tests were recorded on the Pulse system between June 2009 and April 2017 — but that only 2,040,179 breath tests were recorded on the Drager devices used.

The 100-page report said that this reflected a 71% over-estimation. “It is an inescapable conclusion that much of this statistical anomaly occurred as a result of inflation of Pulse data by members,” Mr O’Sullivan said. He said an “environment” existed where the discrepancies identified were “allowed to happen without intervention”.

Frontline gardaí know “very little” about how the system for issuing fines works and had no formal training in the area for 12 years, the report found.

That is despite the number of offences attracting fines, known as fixed charge notices (FCN), rocketing to 614 — a huge number compared to other policing jurisdictions. Gardaí have also been using an IT system which was fundamentally flawed, with coding errors that failed to signal when FCNs were improperly processed. The failures resulted in almost 14,700 motorists being summoned before the courts, fined, and given penalty points for offences without having the chance to deal with the issue by way of paying a FCN.

A further Policing Authority report into the scandal is due in the coming weeks and is keenly awaited by independent ministers in Government who “have little time for internal reports”.

Mr Varadkar was stinging in his criticism of the gardaí in the wake of the report’s publication.

Dubbing the details of the fabrication of breath tests as “entirely unacceptable”, he said the report “talks about there being disciplinary action and I think that would be appropriate and that is of course a matter for the Garda Commissioner”.

He added: “I have heard people trying to blame things like resources and training. You would never see a school principal — and there are often resource constraints in schools — you would never see a school principal falsify their own numbers, you would never see a surgeon in the health service claim they have treated more patients.”

Mr Flanagan said he was “greatly disturbed” by the widespread inflation of breath testing. He said the reports revealed “serious and concerning problems” in the operation of both the mandatory alcohol testing checkpoint system and the fixed charge processing system, but claimed a number of measures have already been implemented to address the issue.

Tánaiste and former minister for justice Frances Fitzgerald said the emergence of the extra half a million false Garda breath tests was “deeply disturbing”.

Fianna Fáil’s Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan called on Commissioner O’Sullivan to resign after the latest report.