Discarded snack box costs motorist €760

A discarded snack box takeaway has proven to be a very expensive dining experience for a Clare visitor to Limerick city as it has ended up costing him €760.

Gearoid Breen, Gurtygeeheen, Lissycasey, had his Audi parked outside the Chicken Hut on O’Connell street at around 1am on April 23, 2016, when an on-duty garda spotted a Chicken Hut bag being jettisoned from the back window of the car.

On closer inspection, Garda Bryan Duddy found the bag contained chicken bones and other partially eaten food.

Before he could approach the car, it left the area, but he got the registration.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said the defendant, the owner of the car, was sitting in the driver’s seat.

He said he took responsibility although another person in the car was responsible for throwing the leftover chicken out the back window.

Gerard Reidy, solicitor for Limerick City and County Council said a €150 litter fine notice had been sent to Mr Breen and this had not been paid.

Bringing the case to court led to expenses of €170 and legal costs of €190.

Judge Aeneas McCarthy added a fine of €400, bringing the total to €760.