Home»Today's Stories

Disability plan ‘short on vision’, say advocacy groups

Saturday, July 15, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Advocacy groups have criticised a new multibillion euro Government plan to help people with disabilities by labelling it a “missed opportunity” that is “short on vision” and fails to address chronic poverty among those affected.

Inclusion Ireland and the Disability Federation of Ireland made the claims after Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath committed to a series of reforms by the end of the decade as part of the new €1.65bn national disability inclusion strategy 2017-2021.

Under the plans announced by Mr McGrath at Croke Park in Dublin to replace the much maligned national disability strategy which ended two years ago, the Government has put forward new measures to ramp up for those in need.

The plans include greater help for people with disabilities who are seeking work, moves to ensure all public bodies will be legally obliged to offer free sign language interpretation for people with hearing issues, and to put strict conditions on wheelchair accessibility for passenger coach or train services.

The Government plan will also instigate a review of the Make Work Pay proposals to ensure they support people with disabilities, provide extra supports for people with disabilities who are travelling to work, and to address the cost of necessary aids and assistance technology used on a day-to-day basis.

Confirming the plans, Mr McGrath said the €1.65bn four-year plan is about a “whole Government” approach that will guarantee issues for people with disabilities are properly prioritised.

“When I was honoured with my appointment as minister for disabilities, my immediate and continuing focus was, and is, on the person with the disability.

“I have listened to the concerns which they have raised with me regarding the many challenges they face on a daily basis,” he said.

However, despite the positive comments, the plan has been criticised by disability groups and opposition parties for failing to go far enough and map out in greater detail the developments due to take place.

While welcoming the policies put forward, Inclusion Ireland last night said the overall plan is “short on vision” and “doesn’t go far enough to address the inequalities” faced by people with disabilities.

“Real inclusion is about people being visible, taking part and being involved, this new strategy does not deliver that. There has been a two-year gap since the previous strategy ended and not a single measure was fully implemented.

“Sadly, this strategy amounts to nothing more than a long, drawn-out missed opportunity.

“Other important objectives relating to decision-making, education, housing, supports to live independently and wellbeing addressing poverty, are either given scant reference or are watered down versions of the previous strategy,” the group’s chief executive Paddy Connolly said.

The view was echoed by the Disability Federation of Ireland, which said the plan lacks a focus on practical reforms and does little to address the significant levels of poverty among people with disabilities.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Disability, Government, Disability Federation of Ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘We are devastated and will never be the same’, says mother of baby who suffered brain damage during birth

Paul Murphy claims he was defamed in Dáil

Leo’s time arrives as magazine celebrates ‘least typical’ Taoiseach

Rescue 116 system error ‘flagged 4 years earlier’


Breaking Stories

Ryanair awarded €250,000 after Twitter user posts about bomb threat

Fresh searches for missing Rescue 116 men off Blackrock to take place this weekend

Paul Murphy accuses Taoiseach of defamation over anti-water protest remarks

Latest: Irish woman, 35, has died while trekking on Kilimanjaro

Lifestyle

Cork city had a huge influence on the early development of U2

Should ordinary people follow celebrities' example when looking for love?

Ask Audrey: Nothing will ever shift the smell of bacon from a Waterford man

Love me tender: Top 8 BBQ sauces

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 