Disability home lacked staff to look after residents’ toilet needs

A resident soiled their bed 11 times in two weeks at a residential home for people with disabilities.

Management said they did not have the resources to have staff at night.

An inspection of the Azalea Services Centre, in Roscommon, also found that because of a lack of resources, residents’ toileting needs were not attended to at night in two of the three houses inspected, as staff were rostered to sleep.

According to the inspection report, published yesterday by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa): “In one case reviewed, a resident was assisted to bed at 21.00hrs and they were not toileted again until 08.00.hrs.”

The centre is run by the Brothers of Charity Services Ireland, and Hiqa found that, “over a 14-night period, staff had documented in the resident’s daily notes that the resident was incontinent on 11 occasions, when they changed the resident the following morning.

“The inspector found that by not providing adequate staff to toilet the residents at night (when required), the provider had placed the residents at increased risk of pressure wounds and a reduction of their skin integrity.”

In addition to this major non-compliance with standards, the inspection report also found that restrictive nightwear was used to manage some residents’ behaviour at night, and that there were issues with the arrangements in place for managing residents’ money.

“For example, in one house, a resident’s funds were used to pay for the day-to-day running of the centre,” the report outlined.

“Furthermore, a resident had contributed to the purchase of a car.

“These purchases were not in line with the residents’ service-level agreement, or the organisation’s policy or procedures in managing residents’ finances.”

Eight of the 12 actions arising from an earlier inspection had not been completed. Due to the significant level of risks identified, Hiqa held a meeting with the provider and made them aware of their responsibilities, but a subsequent action plan “did not satisfactorily address the failings identified in this report” and Hiqa said it was considering “further regulatory action, in relation to this issue”.

The inspection report was one of 16 published yesterday, at www.hiqa.ie.