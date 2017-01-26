Home»Today's Stories

Direct Provision centre closed over safety issues

Thursday, January 26, 2017
David Raleigh

A Direct Provision centre run by a company whose €1.37m in borrowings were sold by Nama to a subsidiary of a so-called vulture capital fund company has closed down after claims that management failed to meet health and safety standards.

The management contract was “terminated” by a division of the Department of Justice, which said the measure was taken after requests for compliance with health and safety standards were ignored.

While the centre’s 64 residents are to be moved to other accommodation centres, the future remains uncertain for the centre’s 12 employees.

A statement released by the department said: “The Reception & Integration Agency has invoked the termination clause of the contract with Westbourne Holiday Hostel Ltd at Westbourne Accommodation Centre, Dock Rd, Limerick.

READ NEXT Woman defrauded welfare of €58,000

“Despite repeated requests to the contractor from last autumn, a schedule of works to address essential maintenance and to ensure the health and safety of those resident in the centre has not been forthcoming.”

The department said it had “no option but to terminate the contract” on Friday.

Westbourne is owned by Kenny Commercial Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Kenny Investment Holdings, which entered Nama as a going concern on December 16, 2010.

No comment was available from Kenny Commerical Holdings last night,

Westbourne’s borrowings were taken on last July by OCM EmRu Debtco DAC, a subsidiary of Oaktree Capital Management Limited, which hit the headlines recently over its bid to evict residents from the Strand Apartment complex.

A spokesperson for Oaktree Capital Management Ltd said it was not making any comment. A spokesperson at Kenny Commercial Holdings Ltd could not be reached for comment.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS direct provision, safety, nama, vulture fund, justice, limerick

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Report highlights difficulties for people leaving Direct Provision system

More in this Section

Love on the high seas as matchmaker recreates the love boat

AAA Councillor wants ‘hardline’ approach on Cork's event centre

Over €350m worth of punts have still not been exchanged

Penalties sought for contractors over delays in refurbishing council houses


Breaking Stories

Search for missing man called off as body found in Galway

Homeless figures reach over 7,000

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Gorse fire illuminates Dublin Mountains

Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Hypnobirthing goes mainstream

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 