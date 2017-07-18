Home»Today's Stories

‘Difficult’ to deduct €100 grant from water refunds

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Daniel McConnell, Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Juno McEnroe

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it will be very difficult to deduct the €100 conservation grant from refunds due to be paid to households that paid water charges.

Mr Varadkar yesterday restated his comments that households who paid their charges can look forward to getting their refund before Christmas.

However, his comments have caused alarm and confusion within Government as to how the refunds will be financed, with some ministers refusing to hand money back from their department to contribute.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is to bring legislation in the autumn to address funding issues around Irish Water and water charges, and along with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will have to devise a mechanism to deliver on the Taoiseach’s promise.

“Now I believe it’ll be possible to do the refunds this year,” said Mr Varadkar.

“We anticipate that will start in the autumn and everybody will be refunded before Christmas.

“There may be a few cases where we run into difficulty like people who are deceased or left the country.”

Mr Varadkar has acknowledged it till be “logistically and legally very difficult”.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said the issue of the refund had not been discussed in detail by Cabinet.

Ms Doherty said she has not been fully briefed on the matter but said people can look forward to refunds from September to Christmas.

However, Mr Varadkar’s plan appears to have raised the ire of independents within the Cabinet.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has said he is reluctant to give over any money from his department to help pay for water charge refunds, as promised this week by the Taoiseach.

The stance by the Independent Alliance comes as departments scramble for savings which are expected to help pay back over 1m households for the botched charging regime from the last government.

At the weekend, the government signalled that the estimated €170m in refunds would be resourced from existing funds or savings made this year. But they have yet to be identified.

Asked by the Irish Examiner

whether he would part with transport money for the refunds, Mr Ross said: “I’m certainly not going to be offering anything immediately at the moment to anybody for that.”

Nonetheless, the minister also conceded the government, as a collective, would refund people.

“But I presume if we all have to pay our fair share, we’ll all have to pay up our fair share. I’m completely behind the idea that there has to be equal treatment on that particular issue and that repayments will have to be made,” added Mr Ross.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS water charges

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Flood of confusion around €170m water refund plans

Latest: Conservation grant will not affect refund of water charges, says Taoiseach

‘Savings in spending’ to pay for water charge refunds

It is my job to make sure people get water charges refund: Eoghan Murphy

More in this Section

Cork city businesses threaten to move due to buskers

Parents assaulted girl over nude pics

Special wheelchairs hit Kerry beach to help people with mobility issues

Stunning 77m tapestry displaying Game of Thrones scenes in the North


Breaking Stories

Rentokil have revealed Ireland's most fly-infested county so far this year

Heroic student saves elderly woman from sinking car in Donegal

Man has part of ear bitten off in assault by gang of four men

Transdev releases clips of cyclists coming close to being hit by Luas trams

Lifestyle

It pays to check your wage slip for your entitlements

After 200 years, why do we still love Jane Austen?

‘Something had to break — and it was me’

Curtain rises on policing the Troubles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 15, 2017

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 