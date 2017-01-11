Home»Today's Stories

Developers to give briefing on Cork event centre

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Eoin English and Niall Murray

The developers of Cork’s event centre are expected to brief city councillors before the end of the month on the status of the project which has been dogged by delays.

And a decision is expected today on BAM Property Ltd’s proposed amendments to the northern part of the former Beamish and Crawford brewery site, where it sought permission last September to make changes.

Among the proposals are the reduction in retail space in the ground floor to help accommodate extra student apartments proposed under the overall €150m Brewery Quarter regeneration of the former Beamish and Crawford site on South Main St.

The application sought to increase the number of bed spaces to 471, which would also be facilitated by the omission of office space permitted in the 2011 planning approval for one block of the site’s northern zone.

After the city council asked for further information, BAM Property last month outlined its responses on issues such as drainage, impact on adjoining properties, visual impacts, and summer letting of the student accommodation.

While demolition work linked to the event centre element of the Brewery Quarter project is ongoing, construction work on site has yet to start.

Next month marks the first anniversary of the event centre sod turning by Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Council chief executive Ann Doherty told councillors on Monday she met key figures involved in the event centre project before Christmas and sought an update.

She said she is still awaiting confirmation of a date for them to brief councillors but expects that meeting will take place before the end of the month.

Late last year, she said she expected work to finalise the detailed internal designs of the €53m facility, to be completed by January 31.

However, several councillors said they are anxious to get an update from the developers on what will happen next, and on various timelines for the project, which is set to get some €20m of state aid.

Former Beamish and Crawford boss, Alf Smiddy, became the latest figure last week to call publicly for a statement from the developers on their plans for the site. He said the people of Cork deserved a detailed timeline on the development of the historic site.

