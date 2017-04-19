Home»Today's Stories

Developers of laundry in Cork must check for graves

Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Conall Ó Fátharta and Niall Murray

Developers of an apartment complex at a former Magdalene Laundry in Cork must carry out an assessment of the “likely occurrence of undocumented burials of children” on the site before planning permission can be granted.

The details are among the further information requested in relation to the recent planning application for the Good Shepherd Convent at Sunday’s Well on the northside of Cork city.

In February, Moneda Developments sought permission to provide 234 apartments in a project incorporating existing orphanage, convent, and Magdalene home buildings.

However, before planning could be granted, Cork City Council said the possibility that there are undocumented burials of children at the site needed to be fully explored.

The council sought “research on records of residents of the Institution, numbers of recorded deaths and recorded burials including an assessment of the likely occurrence of undocumented burials of children in the context of evidence from comparable institutions in Ireland”.

It also requested that a geophysical survey and test trenches “of all anomalies” identified in the survey is required.

The council has further required that the developers “develop and enhance” the Magdalene graveyard at the site.

“The significance of the Magdalene or ‘penitents’ graveyard, while not within the boundary of the current proposal, cannot be discounted. Please submit revised proposals to develop and enhance the Magdalene Burial Ground as part of the overall development of the subject site. This should include a revision to the rear walkway giving access to the western graveyard to include universal access from the vicinity of the Bakehouse. Dedicated visitor car parking should be provided,” states the council.

The headstone contains the names of just 30 women who died between 1882 and 1973. The grave was unmarked until the late 1990s, when the order agreed to erect a headstone following a campaign by a former resident of the laundry.

However, in 2013, the Irish Examiner revealed that the grave had been badly vandalised and is inaccessible behind an eight-feet-high wall and gates which are welded shut. It remains in that condition today.

Some of the women listed on the headstone are also listed as being buried at another graveyard in Cork.

Mari Steed of Justice For Magdalenes Research said any results from the assessment to ascertain whether there are undocumented burials on the site should be made public after the geophysical examination is carried out.

“In light of the Good Shepherds Sisters’ poor record-keeping and, given that there are significant discrepancies and gaps in the existing headstones marking Good Shepherd graves in Cork, every effort should be made to identify all human remains that may be interred at Sunday’s Well. It is absolutely imperative that the nature of the identification process is determined and carried out by independent experts and the results made publicly available,” said Ms Steed.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Magdalene Laundry in Cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Vulnerable people can prosper when the State takes care of them

Mother and Baby Homes report misses the mark

Mother and baby homes' redress ruled out by Cabinet

Facilitators of illegal adoptions may receive amnesty

More in this Section

Operations cancelled after 460 people present at CUH emergency dept over the bank holiday

7% of 560 stations have lost all full-time gardaí assigned to them

There’s just no sweeping Enda Kenny aside

Ministers divided on future of Public Expenditure department


Breaking Stories

Latest: Air Accident Investigation Unit defends publication of audio transcript from Rescue 116 helicopter

Kenny speaks to May on phone following snap election announcement

Laws fast-tracked to restore powersharing if deal reached, says Brokenshire

Skilled Irish people 'still welcome' in Australia after 457 visa programme scrapped

Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on your holiday

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 