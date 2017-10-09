Home»Today's Stories

Details of 6,000 burials at Cork city's biggest cemetery go online

Monday, October 09, 2017
Niall Murray

The researching of Cork ancestors is being made easier through the online availability of records for the city’s biggest cemetery.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Tony Fitzgerald; Jean Brennan, Cork City Creative Ireland, and BrianMcGee, Cork City and County Archives.

As well as locations within St Finbarr’s Cemetery of nearly 6,000 burials, geneaologists, historians and other researchers can find details of the religion, occupation, place of birth, marital status, and the last address of each of the deceased laid to rest there over a period covering its first 30 years of use.

The records, which have been transcribed and uploaded to the website of Cork City and County Archives, are for the period from the first burials, dating from December 1867 up to June 1896.

“Many local people and overseas visitors who are researching their forebears will be extremely happy with this new free online database,” said the chairman of Cork Genealogical Society, Ed Wallace.

“People always visit cemeteries when they find where their ancestors are buried and, as St Finbarr’s is so big, this will make it easier to find family graves,” he said.

The digitisation project was supported by Cork City Council and the Cork City Creative Ireland Programme.

The transcribing of the burial register not only makes it easy for researchers to look up family names, but also to search for details of people by address.

They can also, for example, examine the major causes of death overn a given time period or in a given area.

The Cork City and County Archives website already features photos of pages from the register of St Joseph’s Cemetery in Ballyphehane from 1877 to 1917, Cobh/Queenstown Cemetery from 1879 to 1907, and other graveyards in Dunbollogue, Kilcully and Rathcooney. The registers of many other Cork cemeteries can be viewed by appointment at the research rooms of Cork City and County Archives in Blackpool.


