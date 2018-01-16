Dessie O’Hare bailed on assault, false imprisonment charges

Dessie O’Hare has been remanded on bail pending a decision on whether he will be tried in the Special Criminal Court on charges of assault, violent disorder, and the false imprisonment of three people in Dublin.

Mr O’Hare, 61, with an address at Slaterock Rd, Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh, was charged last week and was remanded in custody, with consent to bail in his own bond of €100 and a €20,000 independent surety.

He faced a hearing yesterday, when he appeared again before Judge Alan Mitchell, at Dublin District Court. Judge Mitchell noted, from defence solicitor Ciaran Mulholland, that Mr O’Hare has taken up bail.

He was charged with threatening to kill, or cause serious harm and false imprisonment of a man at Rathcoole in Saggart, Co Dublin, on June 9, 2015, and falsely imprisoning two others members of the same family, a male and a female, at a house at The Towers, Garter Lane, Saggart, on the same date.

He was also charged with engaging in violent disorder and assault causing harm to another named male, at the same location.

Garda Inspector Columbanus O’Malley asked for an adjournment to allow time for a book of evidence to be completed and he expected it to be ready in four weeks.

Insp O’Malley also said the adjournment was to see if the Director of Public Prosecutions will be granted a certificate for trial in the Special Criminal Court.

Judge Mitchell said that because the accused lived in the North and had to travel to Dublin for hearings, it would suit better to put the case back for five weeks.

He said it would give the State time to finish the book of evidence and to see whether the case will be sent forward to the non-jury Special Criminal Court or remain in the ordinary courts. The case resumes at the district court on February 19 next.

Mr O’Hare has not yet indicated how he will plead. Dressed in navy trousers, a grey, zipped jacket, with a blue shirt and tie, he nodded when his next hearing date was given.

His bail terms stated he must reside at his current address and the PSNI and the gardaí must be notified of any change.