Depression affects 1-in-7 teenagers

One in seven teenagers attending schools in Cork and Kerry have significant symptoms of depression, a major study reveals.

Most of the students described their wellbeing as positive, but almost a quarter (24%) had symptoms of anxiety.

Using self-report screening measures, researchers found 7% of the adolescents had serious suicidal thoughts and almost 4% had attempted suicide.

The report is from the National Suicide Research Foundation (NSRF), with data drawn from the Saving and Empowering Young Lives in Europe (SEYLE) study.

In Ireland, 1,112 students aged 14 to 17, from 17 schools in the Cork and Kerry region participated in the study that examined the benefits of school-based suicide prevention programmes. There was a lower number of subsequent suicide attempts and suicidal ideation among students who participated in a mental health awareness programme.

The authors of the Young Lives in Ireland report recommend that priority be given to the roll-out of evidence-based mental awareness programmes in schools.

Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, who launched the report in Cork yesterday, said any positive mental health programme that could help young people cope better with anxiety had to be welcomed, and even more so if it was properly evaluated and researched.

“The availability of data to show that both suicidal thoughts and suicidal attempts can be reduced by implementing such a programme should be a clarion call for all those involved in providing education services,” he said.

The SEYLE study evaluated three school-based mental health-promoting interventions in a controlled trial.

The Irish SEYLE study carried out by the NSRF in 2009, and 2010 found that just one in 10 teenagers (9%) were physically active for at least 60 minutes every day. Twice as many boys than girls engaged in this level of activity.

Almost three out of four teenagers (74%) said they never drank alcohol, but nearly one in five (19%) stated that they had a drink once a month or less. One in five (20%) said they had smoked cigarettes and 13% were daily smokers. A small number (4%) stated that they had used drugs, with more boys than girls reporting drug use. Cannabis was the most commonly reported drug. It also emerged that 2% were regular drinkers, daily smokers, and had a history of using drugs.

One in 12 (8%) admitted having sex, of whom 59% said they had only one sexual partner. But 21% said they had been forced to engage in sexual activities against their will, with more girls than boys experiencing sexual assault.

One in 10 said they had been physically attacked in the previous 12 months and almost half said they had experienced bullying.

One in five had engaged in self-harm. Of those, 10% needed hospitalisation or medical treatment.