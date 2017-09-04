Dementia sufferers ‘forgetting to eat’

Most people with dementia struggle to eat properly.

People with the condition forget to eat (58%), or forget they have eaten and then eat again (54%), according to a study.

Around half (51%) find it difficult to finish meals and over a third (36%) are too tired to eat.

Most people with dementia experience a change in their sense of taste (59%), smell (56%), and thirst (52%). 56% of people have greater difficulties chewing and 44% in swallowing.

There are also weight change issues — 37% put on weight and 34% lose weight. Almost a third (32%) lost appetite, while 28% gained appetite.

Most people with dementia (82%) find it difficult to shop for food. Just 6% retained a role in meal-preparation, following diagnosis.

Over half (54%) had not actively searched for information on managing diet and nutrition, following diagnosis.

The research was conducted for Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, who have just published a new booklet for families, called ‘Eating Well With Dementia’.

The booklet contains advice on managing mealtimes: for example, keeping the table setting simple, establishing a routine, allowing sufficient time to eat, being flexible around food choices, and not worrying about neatness.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland head of advocacy and public affairs Tina Leonard said that meal times could become more challenging for carers and sufferers as dementia progressed.

“Some of the tips contained in this booklet include making sure that people with dementia have some company at meal times and that meal times are sociable and enjoyable events for all of the family,” said Ms Leonard.

Family carer and advocate, Annie McGuinness, said she found that a prompt, such as eating lunch when the news was on, was very useful.

