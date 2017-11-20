Home»Today's Stories

Demand for housing ‘to get worse before it gets better’

Monday, November 20, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

Demand for housing will get even worse before it gets better the Housing Minister has admitted.

Eoghan Murphy has also stressed the need for a more co-ordinated approach from charities who work in the homeless sector.

The warning comes after the director of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, Eileen Gleeson, suggested that there are too many homeless groups and volunteers who give out food and sleeping bags to people sleeping rough are “not helpful”.

Asked whether there are too many homeless charities, Mr Murphy replied: “We need to have these charities because they are funded by the taxpayer to do this work.

“It’s not a question of the number of them, it’s a question of whether they are putting the supports in place in a co-ordinated fashion.

“Our levels of homelessness are unacceptable and we are facing a crisis.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week In Politics, Mr Murphy said the pressures for more homes will include because “our demographics, our population is growing faster than anywhere else in Europe, and we are returning to full employment which is putting pressures on the system”.

The ERSI last week found that houses prices are likely to jump 20% in the next three years because of strong economic growth and only a modest increase in house building.

“Certain things will get worse before they get better, like in homelessness,” said Mr Murphy.

However, he claimed that the Government was on track to almost double the number of social housing units built next year.

“We are going to build significantly more houses next year — not just the State directly, through social house building, but also the private sector,” he said.

Labour housing spokeswoman Jan O’Sullivan said the narrative being put out by Government in the past week was “very disturbing, particularly for people who are homeless”.

She said comments from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who said that Ireland has one of the lowest levels of homelessness, must stop.

She criticised the Government for not building social houses quickly enough and not bringing back around 200,000 vacant homes, which she called “low-hanging fruit”, back into use.

Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen said that a three-pronged approach is needed to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis and claimed there “are never too many homeless charities”.

Mr Cowen hit out at the Government’s record on addressing homelessness. saying: “They are trying their best, but what they are doing is just not working.”

Mr Varadkar and Mr Murphy are due to unveil a foundation stone marking the construction of 84 social homes in Clongriffin, Dublin, this morning.

This scheme is one of the largest Part V developments to come on stream in some time. It forms part of the Iveagh Trust’s target of delivering 650 additional units by 2020, having already delivered 70 units as part of a supported housing scheme for older people in Ballyfermot, earlier this year.

The development is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019 and all of the new homes will be made available to individuals and families on Dublin City Council’s housing waiting list.

Business: 18


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

housing crisis

Related Articles

Perfect storm building for housing crisis

Resolving the housing crisis - Our faith in convention has failed

Rate cut ‘mortgage war’ in lending sector

'Nightmare to Let': Firefighters call for compulsory fire assessments and increased inspection resources

More in this Section

First licence granted to treat pain with cannabis

Barry Walsh quits Fine Gael role after ‘trial by media’

EU chiefs back Irish threat to veto Brexit trade talks

Violent teen ‘will harm girl he defiled’ if bailed


Breaking Stories

RTÉ employee accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with girl under 16

Al Porter has resigned from Today FM

Latest: Missing 15-year-old boy found safe and well

Gerry Adams is world's second longest serving party leader after Robert Mugabe

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »