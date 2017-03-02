Delay in allowing gardaí access Workplace Relations Commission

Gardaí have expressed “deep disappointment” that it will be the end of the year at least before legislation is in place to facilitate Garda access to the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said it was also disappointed the Government has set up a working group to look at industrial relations structures such as the right to strike and the John Horgan report on pay — but have excluded the AGSI from it.

AGSI president Antoinette Cunningham described the development as “another symptom of Government’s lack of transparency in approaches to matters that affect the entire organisation and leaving the key stakeholders outside of the process”.

She said the AGSI had met with Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald this week where they were told “the Government’s commitment has been long-fingered and an internal Government and Garda management working group has been established instead ‘to look into matters’”.

She said that group had already met twice to discuss terms of reference.

“At no stage were we asked to contribute to, or to sit on, this working group.

“AGSI plays a vital role in being the conduit to ensure implementation of new and/or best practice, but once again we are left out in the cold and side-lined while the official side develop a roadmap.”