Defilement left vulnerable teenager ‘in a very dark place’

A West Cork man aged 53 who plunged the life of a girl of 15 into a very dark place through prolonged defilement, leading to sexual intercourse, was yesterday jailed for four years.

Ray O’Driscoll of Ballyhilloe, Leap, Co Cork, was sentenced to seven years’ jail with the last three years suspended, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the Court of Criminal Appeal wanted judges to rate the seriousness of cases and commented: “I can only say this one is between the ceiling and the roof; you cannot get much higher.”

Evidence that would identify the victim is not published.

Garda Joe Lee said the defendant developed the relationship between himself and the girl, who was only 15 at the time. When she was a passenger in his car he would drive to a remote location and get her to perform oral sex on him. Two of the defilement charges relate to this sexual activity. The third defilement charge relates to full sexual intercourse with her at his home.

The sexual aspect of the relationship was maintained through text and social media communications where O’Driscoll sent her photographs of his penis and got her to send him pictures of her, including images of her breasts and vagina, Garda Lee said.

The garda said the teenager was a vulnerable person, suffering anxiety and depression, and she had difficulties at home prior to meeting with the accused.

Speaking of the impact of the crimes on her yesterday, she said: “I was a shy, innocent 15-year-old girl. He befriended me, gained my trust and then he abused me.

“Before I met my abuser I had just finished my Junior Cert and was doing well academically. I was admitted to hospital for mental health reasons.

“Had it not been for the abuse, I would be living my life like a normal teenager instead of being in and out of hospitals struggling to get out of bed most days.

“Sometimes I’m convinced that I can see him and feel him at the end of my bed.

“At the time of the abuse I knew I hated what he was doing to me and what he was making me do, but I wasn’t aware of the extremity of it, how much it was affecting me or how much it scared me.

“While logically, I know that the abuse wasn’t my fault, emotionally I still blame myself every day and consider the what-ifs.”

“I was forced to grow up too quickly and learn what a truly horrible, dark place the world really is.

“Instead of being surrounded by family and loving friends, I had to learn to adapt to a new, scarier way of life that involves therapists, social workers, and guards.

“I felt and still feel disgusting and ashamed of myself. I felt like I had the word victim written across my forehead every time that I left the house.”

Defence barrister Sinead Behan said: “Mr O’Driscoll is accepting that he was a thousand per cent in the wrong here today.

“He asked me to convey his absolute regret and shame and remorse at having engaged in this conduct. He would like to acknowledge the hurt. He appreciates this was difficult for her.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “This man has deprived this child of her innocence, spoiled her youth, interfered with her educational progress, and substantially disrupted her life. On any reading, this girl has been put in a very dark place by this man’s behaviour.”