Defence officials to defend sale of Government jet for less than half its price

Department of Defence officials will today defend the controversial sale of the Government jet for less than half its price, claiming that serious market problems meant the low cost was the only option available.

Department of Defence secretary general Maurice Quinn will make the claim during a meeting with the Dáil’s public accounts committee this morning, despite repeated criticism over the past two years.

Last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General found that despite the Air Corps pricing the Government jet at €750,000 and related spare parts at €405,000, the items were sold in January 2015 for just €418,000 and €53,000 respectively.

The sale of the Gulfstream IV jet to US firm Journey Aviation was prompted by concerns over the age of the plane, which had travelled 20,000km since becoming operational since 1992 and had been grounded since 2014.

Despite widespread criticism of the cut-price sale price and the fact no clear attempt to seek a wide range of other offers was apparent, Mr Quinn will today say “depressed jet market conditions” and millions of euro in necessary repairs mean he is “satisfied” the low price was the only option available.

It is not the first time serious questions have been raised over the price the Department of Defence has accepted for lucrative State equipment.

In October 2006, four Irish defence force AS365 Dauphin helicopters were sold to Las Vegas-based firm Rotor Leasing for €311,009, before being bought two years later by the Chilean navy for €18.7m. At the time, the Department of Defence said it had obtained the best price available.

Meanwhile, PAC members will discuss a draft version of its Project Eagle report during a private session today.