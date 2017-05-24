Defence in sex abuse case says wife made up story

The defence in the case against a man on trial for counts related to an alleged sexual relationship with his 12-year-old niece said his ex-wife came up with this story after a big row.

Elizabeth O’Connell, defending, asked the defendant’s wife, who is a witness: “Why do you want to get your husband in trouble?”

She replied: “He did it himself.”

Ms O’Connell said: “You are doing it because you had a big argument with your husband just before all these events were supposed to have blown up and come to light?”

She said: “No, that is not true.”

Ms O’Connell said: “You are the first one who came up with the possibility there was some connection between your husband and [complainant’s name].”

The witness replied: “No.”

The complainant, now aged 18, testified earlier that her uncle had sexual intercourse with her every day or every second day for a couple of months when she was 12 and that she was in love with him at that time.

The young woman was giving evidence in the trial of her middle-aged uncle who denied defilement and sexual assault charges arising out alleged sexual relations with his niece.

The trial continues today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.