Defence forces member returns ‘unclear’ drug test

Thursday, April 06, 2017
Joe Leogue

The Defence Forces has confirmed that a member of staff is potentially facing disciplinary action having tested as ‘unclear’ during a surprise drug test earlier this week.

The Irish Examiner understands the person in question is a member of the Air Corps.

A statement from the Defence Forces said that an ‘unclear’ result does not mean the person necessarily failed the drugs test, but that their sample will be sent for a follow-up examination.

“The Defence Forces demands the highest standards of personal and professional behaviour of it personnel and, as part of ensuring this behaviour, conducts Compulsory Random Drug Testing (CRDT) of all employees with approximately 10% of the organisation tested annually,” the Defence Forces said in a statement to the Irish Examiner.

“As part of a recent Compulsory Random Drug Testing in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel one member of the Defence Forces tested as “unclear” for a controlled substance. An unclear test is not necessarily an indication of a positive result.”

“From a procedural point of view, what occurred on Monday was a screening test.

“A screening test produces two possible outcomes: Clear or Unclear,” the statement said.

The Department of Defence declined to comment and said it was a matter for the Defence Forces.

