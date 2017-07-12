Home»Today's Stories

Defence Forces hit by low morale

Wednesday, July 12, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

High turnover, low morale, and low pay are among the complaints of members of the Defence Forces who are to have their case put to the defence minister this week.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about issues for Defence Force members after a damning report on standards in the army was revealed by the Irish Examiner.

The report says poor pay, resources, and conditions in the army have led to an exodus of members.

The University of Limerick dossier showed members had even compared one Dublin barracks to Hotel Rwanda — they had no hot water, there were broken urinals, and the walls were encrusted in damp.

Mr Martin said the research points to a “very worrying trend” — a “crisis” in the defence forces, our Army, Navy, and Air Corps.

“Morale is very low. The value system they once adhered to is being steadily eroded,” he told Mr Varadkar in the Dáil. “Stress is ever present. Work/life balance is an issue as is the safety of personnel on duty. There are dysfunctional turnover levels, according to the research. Retention of personnel is in absolute crisis, which is a serious issue for our defence forces.”

Mr Martin noted that it now costs soldiers more to do duty than they get paid when commuting and childcare are taken into account.

Air corps members said it is short of technical staff while navy personnel said they had limited numbers for their ships.

Mr Martin asked Mr Varadkar during Leaders’ Questions if army trade unions could access industrial relations mechanisms and if the Taoiseach accepted that there was a crisis in the forces.

Mr Varadkar said the Government had “immense respect” for the defence forces.

The Cabinet yesterday approved the navy joining an EU search-and-rescue mission, a move which will also require Dáil approval.

Mr Varadkar said: “This is being done at the request of the defence forces, who want to do more and want to be part of the mission in the Mediterranean and rescue refugees and combat human trafficking.”

Turnover among soldiers and armies is high in other countries and that pays cales are being restored for mem-bers, he said.

“They will receive increases in their pay packets ranging between 8% and 24%,” said Mr Varadkar. “As such, no one can dispute the fact that salaries and take-home pay are increasing again for our defence forces. We accept, however, that in certain areas it is difficult to hold on to people in management roles and those with particular skills which are very valuable in the private sector, including, for example, air traffic controllers.”

Mr Varadkar also pointed to the numbers applying to become soldiers.

“To give an idea of the level of interest in becoming a member of the Defence Forces, 4,000 people applied for the cadet intake for 2017,” he said. “There is huge interest in becoming a member of the defence forces.”

Defence Minister Paul Keogh is set to meet trade unions for the forces tomorrow, where the report and concern over pay and conditions are expected to be raised by representatives.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Defence Forces, Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Milestone’ agreement to clean up steel plant dump

‘Difficult’ to meet benefit increase expectations

University audits touted over lack of clarity

Game on: €25m boost for Cork with opening of Páirc Uí Chaoimh


Breaking Stories

Gardaí to have officer assigned to every street in Dublin by New Year

Martin McGuinness' son calls for end to 'display of hate' as effigy of his father appears on bonfire

Head of RTÉ insists TV licence fee should be €15 higher

Latest: Tusla manager accepts buck stops with him over handling of errors in false sex abuse allegations

Lifestyle

Lily Collins' new film is facing up to reality of anorexia

Dove breastfeeding ad leads to a feeding frenzy

Making Cents: Bin charge changes could see return of reusable nappies

Everything you need to know before Game of Thrones is back on our screens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 