Deceased motorist related to Kerry football star, Ogie Moran

The motorist who died in a pile-up in the M7 on Wednesday evening has been named as Padhraic Moran, a well-known figure in the insurance industry and a cousin of former Kerry footballer Ogie Moran.

Superintendent Bob Noonan of Nenagh, Co Tipperary, said driving conditions at the scene of the accident near Birdhill were bad at the time of the crash, around 8pm.

“Then a heavy fall of hail led to the road surface (condition) deteriorating rapidly. So much so that motorists in the slow lane were in collisions. There were between 10 and 15 cars involved and Mr Moran’s car, hit a timber fence and left the road.”

Mr Moran, a 50-year-old broker manager with Zurich Life, lived at Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick with his wife Ann who is a specialist diabetic nurse at University Hospital Limerick.

He is also survived by his brother Diarmuid and a sister Kerry Bennett. Another brother Michael runs men’s fashion shops in Tralee, Co Kerry (Willie Ryles) and Thurles, Co Tipperary, and another brother, Peter is a dentist in Tralee.

His mother, Mai lives in the family home in Ballybunion, Co Kerry. Mr Moran was pronounced dead at the scene. His late father, Michael, supplied Kerry teams for many years with specially tailored suits when the teams travelled to Dublin for All-Ireland finals.

Tributes were paid yesterday by former colleagues in the insurance industry.

Well-known Limerick insurance broker, Mike O’Brien, said yesterday: “It’s hard to put words on how we all feel. To hear of his death in a road accident... He was a thorough professional and a nice man. He always had a pleasant smile on his face.

“For big games, when Kerry were involved, he was the guy who could get his hands on tickets right up to the last minute on match day. He’d always pull one out of the hat for you. We used call him the ticketmaster.”

Another friend and colleague, Pat Cross, who manages the Shannon senior rugby team said: “Padhraic was a massive Kerry supporter. His face would light up when he talked about the GAA. He was a big Munster rugby fan too.

"He was an absolute gentleman and an extremely conscientious person, always a helpful colleague. He would be busy all of the time dealing with brokers all over Munster.”

Mr Moran’s remains will lie in repose at Thompson’s funeral home in Limerick from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday. Funeral mass will be at 12.30pm in Ballybunion parish church on Monday.