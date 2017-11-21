Dealer caught with cocaine was on suspended sentence

Gardaí in the Macroom area caught a man dealing €11,000 worth of cocaine at a time when he had a suspended jail term hanging over him for another drug-dealing offence.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin acknowledged that Ciarán Silke had taken significant steps to deal with his circumstances and would have been “pushing an open door” in seeking a suspended sentence but for the fact that he had the suspended term hanging over him at the time.

The judge said that an entirely suspended sentence could not be imposed. He remanded Silke in custody until February 21.

Silke, aged 38, of Rathpeake, Ballinasloe, Co Roscommon, pleaded guilty to a charge of having cocaine for sale or supply at Glountane East, Carriganimma, Macroom, Co Cork.

Garda Anthony Finn testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that gardaí received confidential information on April 10, 2015, and they went to the address in Macroom to carry out a search.

Cocaine was located in the search. Gardaí remained in situ until Silke arrived at the house.

He was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station for questioning.

Silke was suffering from a cocaine addiction at the time of his arrest but did a residential treatment programme and got into full-time employment. He has not been coming to the attention of gardaí since this crime was detected two-and-a-half years ago.

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, said Silke was a family man, was not the owner of the drugs, and acted under the instruction of others.

He acted in the way he did because of his addiction and debt, two problems which were related to each other, said Mr O’Sullivan.

Counsel said he appreciated that the fact the defendant got a suspended sentence previously for drug dealing was a problem for the accused.