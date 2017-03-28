DCU denies it had plans to host anti-vaccine film

Dublin City University has denied the suggestion that it had accepted a booking to host a controversial film by a discredited campaigner who claims there is a link between autism and vaccines.

Anti-vaccine campaigners plan to screen Vaxxed: From Cover-Up To Catastrophe in Ireland on May 5.

The film was directed by Andrew Wakefield, who was struck off the UK medical register in 2010 after being found guilty of professional misconduct in his research into a possible link between vaccines and autism.

Organisers have kept the location of the screening under wraps for fear it would be disrupted by protesters, with ticketholders due to receive just two hours’ notice of where it will be shown.

However, the Irish Examiner can reveal that the organisers last week told someone who intended to travel to the screening that the Helix venue in DCU would be hosting the film on the day.

A spokesperson for DCU confirmed the university was approached with a view to hosting the film.

“I can confirm that the Helix was approached by organisers about hosting this screening but a decision was made to decline the booking,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said it was “incorrect” to say that a booking had been accepted and subsequently cancelled following complaints, and that “no booking was made or accepted by the Helix at any stage”.

Asked to comment on the proposed Vaxxed tour around Ireland, a Department of Health spokesperson said: “It is important to counter misinformation in relation to the safety of vaccines, and to increase the uptake rates of all vaccines in the State’s immunisation programmes.”