Dawning of a new era for clock tower

It’s been a decade in the making — but it’s been time well spent.

The historic Clock Gate Tower in Youghal, East Cork, has been officially opened after a 10-year €750,000 restoration project to create an iconic visitor attraction on Ireland’s Ancient East.

The landmark building is now gearing up to host visitors seven days a week from April, with predictions that it will boost visitor numbers and generate up to €1.4m for the local economy annually.

Aileen Murray, manager of Youghal socio-economic development group, who oversaw the restoration project on behalf of Cork County Council, described the official opening as a significant day for the region.

“The vision of Youghal Clock Gate Tower is to be an essential part of any visitor’s journey to the region.

“Youghal now has a quality attraction that is truly unique and one which can be the ‘hook’ for both international and domestic visitors to the area.”

The four-floor Clock Gate Tower was built as a gaol and gallows in 1777 on the site of one of the town’s key 14th-century fortifications, Trinity Castle. Owned now by Cork County Council, the building was developed by the local authority on a phased basis since 2008, with support from conservation and restoration works funded by South and East Cork Development, and more recently by a €200,000 Fáilte Ireland capital grant.

It now houses an interpretive centre which will allow visitors trace the rich history of Youghal since the 1400s. Designed by Scroope Design, the works include a permanent interpretative exhibition, costumed storytellers, storyboards and screen imagery, and an audio guide system for non-English speakers which will outline the building’s history as a medieval merchant’s dwelling, a gaol, and a ‘time keeping floor’. An audio- visual presentation also recalls the experiences of the McGrath family who once lived in the tower.

Town crier Clifford Winser and storyteller Emily Tobin at the official opening of Youghal Clock Gate Tower.

The tower has welcomed several hundred visitors since its ‘soft opening’ in November, but it’s gearing up to welcome thousands during the peak tourist season.

Jenny De Saulles, the head of Ireland’s Ancient East project, said the attraction will bring history alive: “This project truly sums up what we are trying to do with Ireland’s Ancient East.”

Council chief executive, Tim Lucey, said the potential of the Youghal Clock Gate Tower was identified more than a decade ago, and that efforts to preserve and enhance its opportunities were always pursued by the council: “Together with the support of Fáilte Ireland and the people of Youghal, an iconic attraction is now open and will be a wonderful addition to the tourism offering we have here in the county.”

Youghal Clock Gate Tower is open Thursday to Sunday until April, when it will open 9am to 6pm, seven days a week until September.