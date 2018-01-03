David Norris wins home of the year prize

The magnificently restored Georgian home of Senator David Norris has been named Celebrity Home of the Year.

The 18th century Dublin City centre home beat off competition from the other residences featured in the Celebrity Home of the Year programme, including the home of presenter Lorraine Keane, author Melissa Hill, 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott, and rugby star Mike Ross.

But the programme judges, Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan, and Patrick Bradley, decided Mr Norris’s restored Georgian home was a worthy winner and made the announcement during the final on RTÉ One last night. He received €5,000 to donate to a charity of his choice.

“I am both delighted and very surprised to have won the Celebrity Home of the Year,” Mr Norris said last night. “I did not think that my home would fit into that particular category — it is not architecturally designed, very idiosyncratic and with a kitchen that wouldn’t suit everybody. But who are we to judge!”

Mr Norris’ bought the four-storey-over-basement property almost 40 years ago when it was full of tenants, and restoring it has been a continuing process over four decades.

Mr Norris has restored the rooms to their original state, all decorated in period colours of green and red. The furniture is all in keeping with the period and Mr Norris has added his own personal touches including family heirlooms, a stunning mural on the staircase, and an indoor tree, presented to him when he won the European Court of Human Rights case he took in 1988. “It was only about six inches tall and it has grown so much now that it goes right up five floors to the roof,” he said.

One of the judges, Mr Wallace said: “His personality and charisma oozes out of every nook and cranny in this fantastic home.”