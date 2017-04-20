Daughter pleads for help over murder of James Cahillane

The daughter of a man murdered, possibly with a hammer, in an attack where the motive is unknown, yesterday appealed for the public’s help.

On the fifth anniversary of the murder of James Cahillane in Kerry, his daughter Lisa said the tragedy was incredibly hard for her and brother Gary to accept.

“He was a good man, a good father,” said Ms Cahillane, describing her father as a quiet, gentle man who had never been confrontational in any way and never bothered anyone.

She said her 58-year-old father never kept cash or valuables in the house in Ardraw near Killorglin.

His body was found in the burnt-out house around 2.05am on April 19, 2012, initially leading gardaí to believe the death was due to an accidental house fire.

“We still don’t have any answers for this crime,” said Ms Cahillane.

“We do really want to get some answers and so we are appealing to anyone’s conscience out there to come forward with any information they have.”

Gardaí confirmed the head of a hammer had been discovered at the scene and may have been part of a damaged murder weapon.

At Killarney Garda Station yesterday, Superintendent Flor Murphy said: “I am convinced there are people in the Killorglin and mid-Kerry area who may have some information in relation to this unsolved murder.

“Five years have passed. Friendships, loyalties, and associations may have changed,” he said, asking anyone withholding crucial information to now come forward.

Supt Murphy said the destruction of the house by fire was a deliberate effort to conceal the crime and destroy evidence.

Mr Cahillane had been socialising the night before and been brought by a taxi to his home, where he lived alone.

Gardaí have also not ruled out the possibility the murder followed a break-in as Mr Cahillane may have disturbed a burglar.