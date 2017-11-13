Home»Today's Stories

Danish police praise 8,000 Irish fans

Monday, November 13, 2017
Linda McGrory

As excitement builds ahead of tomorrow’s must-win World Cup play-off, Danish police have praised the good behaviour of the 8,000 Irish supporters who travelled to Copenhagen for the scoreless first-leg.

Irish supporters in high spirits after the scoreless draw in Telia Parken Stadium. Pictures: Ryan Byrne/Niall Carson/PA

The Scandinavian officers had a particular word of thanks for the 3,000 Ireland fans who had to masquerade as Danes to get into the Parken Stadium.

A message on their Twitter, @kobenhavnpoliti, was translated and shared by a proud Irish embassy in Denmark. It said: “Well done to all 8,000 of you, especially the 3,000 who had to wear Danish jerseys to get into the stadium. From a police point of view, Ireland is welcome again to play in the park. No recorded episodes of football fans in the nightlife. Thank you for that. #Politidk.”

Alan O’Neill, Newbridge, Co Kildare and Barra de Roiste from Tallaght, Dublin, went to particular lengths to effect their disguise.

‘Danish fans’ James Murphy, Cork, Barra de Roiste, from Tallaght, and Alan O’Neill, from Newbridge, Co Kildare, inside Telia Parken Stadium on Saturday night.

Dressed head to toe in red and white and with faces painted in the same colour scheme, the pair felt they did a pretty good job blending in.

“We dressed ourselves up, as you can see from the paraphernalia,” said Mr de Roiste. “I had to take my child’s red and white paint to paint our faces in the park — behind a park bench.”

Mr O’Neill added: “We disposed of our Ireland gear behind a well-guarded tree.”

Their backstory, he explained, was they were two fans from Birmingham who belonged to a fanclub dedicated to former Aston Villa and Denmark centre half Martin Laursen. And their tickets were a prize won through said fanclub.

“We are huge Martin Laursen fans,” Mr O’Neill joked, pointing to a crumpled piece of paper purporting to be proof of the victory.

A fan cheers on the Irish team after their World Cup playoff against Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday night.

Monday Sport


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

irelanddenmarkworld cup 2018

Related Articles

We may need to score twice, admits O’Neill

Sometimes you don’t have to beat the Irish

Bendtner makes his pitch for Danish success in Dublin

Prising Ireland apart ‘like opening tin of baked beans with your bare hands’

More in this Section

Pat Hickey OCI court case suspended

Armed gardaí to patrol Rathkeale during Christmas influx of Travellers

Locations in Cork City identified for supervised injecting facility

Cosgrave’s home still under Garda protection


Breaking Stories

Bob Geldof to return Freedom of Dublin City in Aung San Suu Kyi protest

Family pay tribute to 'warm, bubbly' Eimear Noonan after tragic death in France

Taoiseach's claim about 'low' rate of homelessness based on figures 'two years out of date'

Pensioner dies in Meath road accident

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »