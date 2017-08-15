Daniel O’Donnell alerts fans as hackers set up bogus Facebook page

Daniel O’Donnell has taken to Facebook to set the record straight after hackers tried to set up a bogus account using his name. The singer has more than 82,500 followers on his Facebook feed.

The fans receive personal updates from the singer about what himself and his wife Majella are up to. However, the Donegal man has now become the victim of a hacker looking for friend requests to a bogus page.

A message posted yesterday on Mr O’Donnell’s official profile page has asked fans to follow the real page. The message says “Hello friends. It has come to our attention that some of our fans have been receiving friend requests from a false Daniel O’Donnell profile that looks exactly like this official page. This is a fake profile and if you receive a friend request, please report it and delete it immediately.”

The singer’s management says all posts that come from this official page will have the blue tick next to Daniel’s name which confirms the post is authentic.

The message adds: “If a post that appears to come from Daniel doesn’t have this blue tick, it has not come from the official page and should be reported.

“Thank you for reading and we’re sorry if anyone was alarmed by this scam.”





Hundreds of people have left comments following the warning. Some are genuine but others have left some tongue-in-cheek messages.

One poster, Conor Hanlon, left the following message: “Daniel, I accepted the friend request and now see that the bank account is empty, locks are changed on the house, car is gone, and haven’t seen the wife in the last four hours.”