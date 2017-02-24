Home»Today's Stories

Dangers of synthetic drug laid out at teen’s inquest

Friday, February 24, 2017
Olivia Kelleher

A bloodied, naked teenager danced obliviously on a broken mirror on the street. A young girl experiencing her “best ever hallucinogenic” trip danced naked; another girl described watching a young man running around screaming in people’s faces — and a young man died from brain damage following cardiac arrest.

All were at the same party and all had taken the synthetic and illegal ‘N Bomb’.

The real and varied dangers of taking synthetic drugs were outlined at yesterday’s inquest into the death of Alex Ryan of Millstreet in Co Cork.

In all, six party-goers were rushed to hospital that January night last year after a house party in Greenmount on Cork’s southside.

Eighteen-year-old Alex did not survive. He took the drugs on January 19, 2016, and was put on a life-support machine at Cork University Hospital. He died four days later on January 23.

Cork city coroner Philip Comyn said the HSE, gardaí and other authority figures who have personal experiences of the dangers of drug-taking need to work together to educate young people about the dangers of taking illegal substances.

Siobhan Talbot, 20, said she took the same drug Alex consumed: she was found dancing naked in the house by gardaí and paramedics.

Mark Naundorf, 19, took two tabs of N Bomb: he was found dancing naked on the street by gardaí — he was bleeding as he had smashed a mirror and was dancing on the broken glass.

Assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, warned that taking drugs like 251 N Bomb or CP2, amounts to “Russian roulette” as there is no quality control on such street drugs. 

Det Sgt Jason Lynch told the inquest that synthetic drugs are often bulked with other agents such as rat poison and Ajax cement cleaner.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS n bomb, drugs, Alex Ryan

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Protesters want HSE to fund life-transforming emphysema drug Respreeza

Shane Ross on Bus Éireann crisis: They just want my cheque book

More cash needed to fix local and regional roads, Dáil committee told

Gambling support groups raise concerns over rise in virtual racing


Breaking Stories

Raids in Waterford and Tallaght lead to cocaine and ecstasy seizures

Body recovered from canal in Killaloe

Cork mother 'crushed' as HSE rejects daughter Ava's application for medical cannabis

Coroner echoes sister's plea for improved education on drugs at Alex Ryan inquest

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

It's almost time - so who’ll win the Oscars?

Notes On A Rave explores early days of Irish underground dance music scene

A question of taste: Cork actor and puppeteer Dominic Moore

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    • 5
    • 9
    • 27
    • 36
    • 38
    • 47
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 