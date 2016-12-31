‘Dancing Priest’ wanted to meet Thatcher

An Irish priest, who infamously interrupted the 2003 British grand prix and 2004 Olympics men’s marathon, asked the Government for assistance in arranging a meeting with Margaret Thatcher in 1983.

Documents released under the 30-year rule show that Fr Neil Horan, known as “the Dancing Priest” had arrived late for a scheduled meeting between his group of Irish singers, musicians and dancers from Co Kerry and the British prime minister in London in September 1983.

In a letter to the Taoiseach, Garret FitzGerald, Fr Horan blamed himself for the late arrival of the majority of the group, adding that the event was “a real fiasco”. “We felt we left our country down,” the priest said.

As a result, he begged the Taoiseach to assist in rearranging another meeting with the British prime minister as he recognised that a second meeting with Ms Thatcher would be “a luxury”.

READ NEXT Fitzgerald ordered review of plans for exodus of ‘refugees’

Fr Horan, who was based in London, said his intention was to show the Tory leader that the Irish were “an independent people with a separate culture”. Fr Horan said he had a speech to read to Ms Thatcher and regretted that the opportunity had been lost.

State records show the Taoiseach’s officials decided that Dr FitzGerald should not directly reply to the priest as the response was “somewhat negative”. A note from one civil servant observed: “It is quite likely that the Prime Minister has seen enough of them.”

Officials took the view that it would be quite inappropriate for the Government to make any official approach to try and secure the group another meeting with Ms Thatcher.

They did not rule out arranging a meeting of Fr Horan’s group with Dr FitzGerald as they considered it might show the Taoiseach “in a very unfavourable light” given they were granted an audience with the British PM.

The Taoiseach’s private secretary replied to Fr Horan that Dr FitzGerald was grateful for the offer to visit him but was unavailable to meet the priest due to busy work commitments.

Fr Horan, who was defrocked in 2005, attained notoriety following two high-profile incidents at major sports events which he used to promote his religious belief that the end of the world was near.