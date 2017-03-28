Damages of over €25k for Dunnes Stores worker who slipped on gravy

A 54-year-old catering assistant, who claimed she has ongoing back pain since she slipped and fell on spilt gravy two years ago, has been awarded over €25,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court against Dunnes Stores.

Vera Biskupova told the court that, on January 13, 2015, she had been cleaning the deli counter at Dunnes Stores, Cornelscourt, Bray Rd, Foxrock, Dublin, when she suddenly slipped and fell.

Ms Biskupova, with an address at Strollers Place, Ballyedmonduff Rd, Stepaside, Dublin, but who now lives in Killarney, Co Kerry, said she fell heavily on her back and banged her head off the floor.

She told her barrister, Paul Gallagher, she managed to get up and noticed her hair, shoulder, and back had been wet. She said the large spillage smelled like gravy. She had not seen it on the floor before falling. The court heard that she finished her shift but had not been able to get out of bed the next day. She had headaches, and pain in her head, neck, shoulders, and lower back. She said she later attended her GP who prescribed her anti-inflammatories. She had been out of work for several weeks and had needed physiotherapy.

Ms Biskupova sued ex-employer Dunnes Stores for negligence, breach of contract, and breach of duty. She claimed the gravy had leaked from a bin bag. She alleged the bags had been unfit for purpose. She claimed Dunnes had failed to have any appropriate system of cleaning and inspection in place to ensure that employees were not at risk of slipping.

Dunnes denied all her allegations. They claimed she had been trained “extensively” in relation to health and safety procedures and had not been vigilant that day. The company alleged that following the accident, Ms Biskupova had not mentioned she had slipped on gravy. They also claimed she was guilty of contributory negligence.

Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke said he was satisfied the system of training had been of a high standard but believed Ms Biskupova’s account of what happened.

“It is quite an interesting feature that the accident report documentation filled in after Ms Biskupova’s incident has no question as to how or why it happened. That is rather curious,” Judge Groarke said. “I would expect this question to be in the documentation to make sure that steps are taken so that this type of accident does not occur again.”

Awarding €25,234 damages, the judge said the place of work had been unsafe. He said Ms Biskupova could not be expected to be constantly looking at the floor and therefore could not find any contributory negligence against her.