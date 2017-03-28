Home»Today's Stories

Damages of over €25k for Dunnes Stores worker who slipped on gravy

Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Saurya Cherfi

A 54-year-old catering assistant, who claimed she has ongoing back pain since she slipped and fell on spilt gravy two years ago, has been awarded over €25,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court against Dunnes Stores.

Vera Biskupova leaving court yesterday. Picture: Courtpix

Vera Biskupova told the court that, on January 13, 2015, she had been cleaning the deli counter at Dunnes Stores, Cornelscourt, Bray Rd, Foxrock, Dublin, when she suddenly slipped and fell.

Ms Biskupova, with an address at Strollers Place, Ballyedmonduff Rd, Stepaside, Dublin, but who now lives in Killarney, Co Kerry, said she fell heavily on her back and banged her head off the floor.

She told her barrister, Paul Gallagher, she managed to get up and noticed her hair, shoulder, and back had been wet. She said the large spillage smelled like gravy. She had not seen it on the floor before falling. The court heard that she finished her shift but had not been able to get out of bed the next day. She had headaches, and pain in her head, neck, shoulders, and lower back. She said she later attended her GP who prescribed her anti-inflammatories. She had been out of work for several weeks and had needed physiotherapy.

Ms Biskupova sued ex-employer Dunnes Stores for negligence, breach of contract, and breach of duty. She claimed the gravy had leaked from a bin bag. She alleged the bags had been unfit for purpose. She claimed Dunnes had failed to have any appropriate system of cleaning and inspection in place to ensure that employees were not at risk of slipping.

Dunnes denied all her allegations. They claimed she had been trained “extensively” in relation to health and safety procedures and had not been vigilant that day. The company alleged that following the accident, Ms Biskupova had not mentioned she had slipped on gravy. They also claimed she was guilty of contributory negligence.

Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke said he was satisfied the system of training had been of a high standard but believed Ms Biskupova’s account of what happened.

“It is quite an interesting feature that the accident report documentation filled in after Ms Biskupova’s incident has no question as to how or why it happened. That is rather curious,” Judge Groarke said. “I would expect this question to be in the documentation to make sure that steps are taken so that this type of accident does not occur again.”

Awarding €25,234 damages, the judge said the place of work had been unsafe. He said Ms Biskupova could not be expected to be constantly looking at the floor and therefore could not find any contributory negligence against her.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hospitals dumping €1m of milk formula: study

Teenage sweethearts among five killed on roads in past three days

Undocumented Irish in US make video to highlight plight

Barry Cowen rejects EU warning on water


Breaking Stories

Woman dies after being hit by lorry while riding her bike in Dublin

Gardaí release CCTV footage of Dublin assault last year in effort to trace four men

Collapse of Stormont powersharing arrangements: How budgets are being affected

Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes in Waterford

Lifestyle

Meet the US firefighter running the Cork City Marathon with his severely ill daughter

'You’re doing phenomenally well with brilliant men; why wouldn’t you want brilliant women too?'

Damien Enright: The fascinating Armoured Ground Crickets are perfect look-alikes for horror-film aliens

Jess Kavanagh is putting some real bite in her Barq

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 25, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 