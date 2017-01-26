Dáil to pass reforms on ways in which judges are appointed

Reforms to the way in which judges are appointed look set to be passed by the Dáil after Sinn Féin confirmed it will back the plans when they are put to a vote.

The confirmation was made during the cross-party justice committee meeting, despite Fianna Fáil insisting the Independent Alliance-sought legal changes are not in the public’s best interests and were only agreed to by Fine Gael because it “would have drained the Shannon to get into power”.

Under measures pushed by Transport Minister and Independent Alliance TD Shane Ross, the Government is seeking to replace the existing system with a new lay majority appointments committee.

While the proposed committee would include a number of sitting judges and the chief justice, it would have a lay majority and be chaired by a suitably qualified person who is working outside of the legal system.

The move is being resisted by Fianna Fáil, which insists that while lay people should be on the committee, it can only have credibility if it is dominated by the judiciary and chaired by the chief justice.

However, addressing the matter yesterday, Sinn Féin justice spokesman Jonathan O’Brien said he believes the changes are needed for the public to have confidence in the judicial system and that his party will support the bill.

That decision by Sinn Féin will mean the changes, which threatened to bring down the Government last year after they were insisted on by Mr Ross, are likely to have enough backing to outflank any counter-motion from Fianna Fáil.

As such, they are expected to become law in the coming months.

Addressing concerns over the proposed plans at the same committee, Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald said the Government is not trying to be “disrespectful” to judges by backing plans for a new lay majority appointments committee.

She said it is “absolutely essential” that changes are made and that the lay majority approach is already in place in England, Scotland, and Wales with no obvious set-backs.

However, Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the plan is not in the legal system’s best interests and that Fine Gael only agreed to it because they “would have drained the Shannon to get into power”.

He said Ms Fitzgerald is accepting Mr Ross’s position “hook, line, and sinker” to appease the Independent Alliance, also claiming “I don’t think she believes” that the reforms are needed.