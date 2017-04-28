Dáil protest planned over Defence Forces pay

An organisation formed specifically to improve pay and conditions for members of the Defence Forces is planning a major protest march on the Dáil.

Following on from protests at all the country’s military installations last week, members of Wives & Partners of Defence Forces (WPDF) are planning to ratchet up their actions.

A WPDF spokeswoman said the organisation is preparing to hold its first national meeting shortly and will plan a major protest outside the Department of Defence headquarters in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

WPDF said it has Enda Kenny firmly in its crosshairs after the Taoiseach said he had no intention of allowing the Defence Forces access to state industrial relations machinery.

While the Taoiseach has the primary role of minister for defence, most of the day-to-day work is undertaken by minister Paul Kehoe. He has offered to meet with WPDF leaders to discuss their concerns but has not yet given them a date.

“If he can’t meet us within a reasonable number of days and address our concerns then we will march on the Dáil and try to get a meeting with Mr Kenny,” said the WPDF spokeswoman.

“In November 2016, Enda Kenny said he had ‘no intention’ for the Defence Forces to access state industrial relations machinery similar to the gardaí. It was this one statement that spurred the formation of WPDF and we are not going away. We want change, action and improvement. We are not interested in platitudes.”

WPDF says it will continue with further protests outside all the country’s military installations and at offices of Government TDs until goals are achieved.

Pay is so poor among members of the Defence Forces that more than 20% of enlisted personnel are in receipt of the family income supplement. Members of the Naval Service worked such long hours on migrant rescue missions that they ended up getting paid far less than the minimum wage.

“We are extremely grateful to all that turned out on April 20 to support us with our campaign. We would particularly like to thank those who have no connection with the Defence Forces but still came along to support us and acknowledge the wonderful support we received from retired and ex-service personnel.

"It was heartening to see some arriving at the protest wearing their medals,” said the spokeswoman.