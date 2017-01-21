Dad, 66, appeals sentence for raping son from age 6

A man jailed for raping his son from the age of six years old and locking him in a box in their Waterford home has been granted an extension of time to appeal his conviction and sentence.

The 66-year-old was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury of nine counts of raping his son from the age of six and one count of child cruelty.

He was acquitted of raping the child with a poker.

His 38-year-old partner was convicted of child cruelty but found not guilty of sex assault relating to allegations that she had sex or simulated sex with her child when he was between six and seven.

Both parents had pleaded not guilty to the offences, which occurred between 2009 and 2011 in their home.

The parents had originally faced a total of 82 charges but 60 of these were withdrawn following legal argument.

Mr Justice Robert Eagar sentenced the man to 15 years imprisonment with the final year suspended on October 10, 2016.

In the Court of Appeal yesterday, the man’s lawyers sought an extension of time to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Mr Justice George Birmingham said he would extend time. There was no objection from the State.

The appeal was lodged two and a half weeks late.

The man was not in court for the procedural matter.