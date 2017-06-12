Cyclist lost control in wet weather, inquest told

A German cyclist lost her life coming down the Conor Pass after she lost control of her bike in wet and poor weather conditions, the inquest into her death in Tralee heard.

Julia Mayer, 35, from Berlin, was not wearing a helmet, but it would not have saved her, such was the impact of her collision with a concrete stake, after her bike careered down the steep narrow pass.

She was riding a gents cycle which was in perfect condition and well-maintained, but the wet conditions would have made the brakes less efficient.

The Conor Pass between Dingle and Tralee has become popular with cyclists and a bicycle race was taking place that day also, the inquest heard.

The depositions of Tillmann Deurer, her partner of 16 years, was read to the court by Sgt Gary Carroll.

The couple had set out at around 9.30 am on August 21, 2016. There had been an overnight storm.

There were “channels of water” coming out from the fields and the weather was really foggy and rainy.

At the top of the pass, Mr Deurer asked Ms Mayer to do “the brake test” before setting off downhill. She checked them and they were fine, she told him.

However, on the way down, she passed him saying she must stop but could not and she was “going faster and faster” around the many bends. When he reached her, around a bend, he found her lying on the road. She had died instantly.

State pathologist Margot Bolster carried out the autopsy and found multiple fractures of the skull. The cause of death was severe traumatic brain injury and extensive laceration of the brain and stem consistent with a fall from a bicycle.

The jury returned a verdict of death due to a fall from a bicycle.