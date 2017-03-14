Home»Today's Stories

Cyber criminals target data on smart devices

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hayden Smith

Smartphones, watches, televisions, and fitness trackers could be targeted by cyber criminals seeking to hold users to ransom over their personal data, security chiefs have warned.

The rise of internet-connected devices gives attackers more chances to deploy increasingly confrontational tactics, says a joint report from the British National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crime Agency.

It highlights the huge amount of personal information on consumer gadgets which could be exploited by criminals seeking to commit extortion or fraud.

The study forecasts that this year it is likely that “ransomware” will target connected devices containing data such as photos, emails and even fitness progress information.

“This data may not be inherently valuable, and might not be sold on criminal forums but the device and data will be sufficiently valuable to the victim that they will be willing to pay for it,” the assessment says.

“Ransomware on connected watches, fitness trackers and TVs will present a challenge to manufacturers, and it is not yet known whether customer support will extend to assisting with unlocking devices and providing advice on whether to pay a ransom.”

A surge in the number and variety of internet-ready products has sparked a string of security warnings.

