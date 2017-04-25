Home»Today's Stories

Customer accused of pushing bar worker against door

Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Liam Heylin

A barwoman was allegedly caught by the throat and thrown against a glass-panelled door which shattered. Yesterday the man accused of assaulting her appeared at Cork District Court.

Gary Wilson, aged 57, of Kumara, Graball Hill, Crosshaven, Co Cork, faced a charge of assault causing harm to Laura Donovan at Fitzy’s Bar in Crosshaven on June 3, 2016.

Insp Ronan Kennelly outlined the allegations yesterday.

“It is alleged that he attacked the barmaid,” said Insp Kennelly. “He was a customer in the pub at the pub. The nature of the alleged assault was that he grabbed her face and pushed her against a glass-panelled door which shattered. He allegedly punched her in the face also.”

The inspector said her injuries consisted of minor cuts to her back and arms and slight bruising over her right eye.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level.

Emmet Boyle, solicitor, applied for a copy of the prosecution documents and CCTV from the bar.

The case was adjourned until next month when the accused will be given an opportunity to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges. As well as the assault count, he is also accused of engaging in disorderly conduct on the premises.

