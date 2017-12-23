CUMH nurse honoured for work with premature babies

It’s a time of year for nice surprises and Margaret O’Driscoll of the Neonatal Unit at Cork University Maternity Hospital was on the receiving end when she was rewarded for her work, not least for her efforts with a premature baby boy.

Margaret, from Kilbrittain in Co Cork, was among eight recipients of awards from Skibbereen and Bandon Credit Union after she was nominated by the Sheehan family from Inane in Castletownshend, who referred to Margaret babysitting Michael on her day off so they could attend a family wedding.

In what is the second year of the Little Big Things awards scheme, Skibbereen and Bandon Credit Union received numerous nominations from members of the public and settled on the eight winners, who included three girls who help their little brother with Down Syndrome, a woman who cares for her 90-year-old mother and her own son, and another nominee who assists elderly in the community.

Margaret, nurse manager of the neonatal ICU in CUMH, was nominated by Valerie and John Sheehan for her help when their baby boy, Michael, was born prematurely. In nominating Margaret the Sheehans said she had gone “above and beyond the call of duty” and assisted them outside of usual working hours for the 10-week duration of Michael’s stay in hospital.

Earlier this week the Sheehans and members of Skibbereen and Bandon Credit Union were on hand to present Margaret with a hamper for her efforts.

Michael will be 14 months old on St Stephen’s Day and according to Valerie, he is now thriving. He was born on October 26 last year and spent 10 weeks in the unit in CUMH. He came home on Christmas Eve last year and the family had been due to go to a wedding on December 29 — his actual due date.

The wedding was in Inchydoney and according to Valerie: “Margaret suddenly had the day off on the day of the wedding and she said ‘look, I’ll come down and keep an eye on him and it’ll be no bother’.

“Margaret is amazing, it doesn’t matter who you are or what you are. “All of the staff there are fantastic.”

Donal O’Driscoll, CEO of Skibbereen Credit Union described the nominations as an “acknowledgement from the community”. “It’s a part of the credit union ethos to give back and acknowledge people in the community - we have a social as well as an economic aspect.”