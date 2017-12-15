Home»Today's Stories

Criticism as Killarney to take 55 people ‘seeking international protection’

Friday, December 15, 2017
Anne Lucey

The Department of Justice is being criticised in Killarney as it emerged that some 55 people “seeking international protection” are to be located in a house in the town centre, without prior notice to the community.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan

Those arriving to Linden House on New Rd, a former guesthouse, which had previously acted as an asylum centre for a number of years, are single, adult males, it is understood. The centre has been vacant for four years.

There has been no consultation with the local authority, with public representatives, or with the local primary and secondary schools. The county council had no prior notice, a spokesperson confirmed.

Yesterday, in written reply to TD Michael Healy-Rae, a spokeswoman for Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan confirmed how, “following a notable increase in applications for international protection”, the department has concluded discussions with the owners of Linden House to resume services as an accommodation centre for about 55 persons currently in the protection process.

Cllr Donal Grady said Killarney already has two State-owned asylum accommodation centres with around 120 people.

“Charity begins at home,” he said. “We have up to 1,700 on the housing waiting list in Killarney. I am dealing with a number of homeless families at the moment.”


