Home»Today's Stories

Criticism as hundreds of Irish Water staff to receive bonus payouts

Monday, January 16, 2017
By Seán McCárthaigh
Irish Examiner Reporter

Hundreds of Irish Water staff are in line for large lump sums of money, with the resumption of controversial bonus payments. These are expected to be paid next month, with a 2.2% pay rise.

The under-fire utility company will shortly resume paying what it calls “performance-related awards” for work carried out by its staff during 2016.

Staff can earn between 2.75% and 19% of their basic salary if they achieve specific targets. They are also expected to get a 2.2% pay increase, backdated to January, 2016, following a recent Labour Court recommendation, and this is likely to generate further political controversy.

The company had stated the 2.2% pay rise for 700 employees would cost the company €1.2m per annum.

READ NEXT Tolls could rise for motorists

Although no bonuses have been paid under the scheme to date, the company’s “bonus culture” has been sharply criticised by many politicians, including Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, and former environment minister, Alan Kelly.

The Labour Court also recommended that Irish Water staff promoted since 2013, but subject to a pay freeze, should be given a pay increase of at least 10% from the time of their promotion.

An Irish Water spokesperson said the restoration of the bonus payment scheme was expected, following the ending of a six-year pay freeze in 2015.

She said it was not yet known how much the payments for 2016 would cost the company. The payments are expected to be included in next month’s pay packet.

The company confirmed that 64 staff will benefit from the Labour Court recommendation on promotions, which will cost it an additional €118,000.

The bonus scheme was suspended by Irish Water in late 2014, following a public backlash. Unions secured the replacement of bonuses with “increment payments” for the period of their suspension, following a hearing at the Labour Relations Commission in 2015.

As a result, Irish Water staff received average pay increases of €1,500 per year, after the LRC ruled that the bonus scheme should not have been suspended.

Irish Water said that staff had now returned to their 2013 basic salary levels, following the ending of the period when increments were made to salaries. The spokesperson said Eriva, Irish Water’s parent company, operated a performance-based pay model since 2013.

“It is based on robust performance management. There is no automatic pay progression and any pay increases are directly linked to performance,” she insisted.

The spokesperson said an independent review of Ervia’s pay model was found to be appropriate for a start-up utility such as Irish Water. Irish Water claims its pay model will reduce payroll costs by €34m over its first five years.

Last week, the Commission for Energy Regulation, which oversees Irish Water, said costs at the utility remained excessively high.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Tolls could rise for motorists

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Thousands protest over Waterford hospital services

Priest files complaint over RTÉ comedy sketch

Richard Bruton to tackle ‘baptism barrier’ in schools

100% tax hike plan for vacant homes


Breaking Stories

Court appearance for man following stabbing in Offaly

Campaign group calls for removal of 'Baptism barrier'

Education Minister unveils four options to combat 'baptism barrier' in schools

Coast Guard airlift two injured fishermen in separate operations off coast of Ireland

Lifestyle

Meet eight Irish heroes who stood out in 2016

Forget about Blue Monday - it was made up by a holiday company to sell winter breaks

Drag pioneer Mr Pussy has fond memories of performing in Cork

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 