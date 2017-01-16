Criticism as hundreds of Irish Water staff to receive bonus payouts

Hundreds of Irish Water staff are in line for large lump sums of money, with the resumption of controversial bonus payments. These are expected to be paid next month, with a 2.2% pay rise.

The under-fire utility company will shortly resume paying what it calls “performance-related awards” for work carried out by its staff during 2016.

Staff can earn between 2.75% and 19% of their basic salary if they achieve specific targets. They are also expected to get a 2.2% pay increase, backdated to January, 2016, following a recent Labour Court recommendation, and this is likely to generate further political controversy.

The company had stated the 2.2% pay rise for 700 employees would cost the company €1.2m per annum.

Although no bonuses have been paid under the scheme to date, the company’s “bonus culture” has been sharply criticised by many politicians, including Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, and former environment minister, Alan Kelly.

The Labour Court also recommended that Irish Water staff promoted since 2013, but subject to a pay freeze, should be given a pay increase of at least 10% from the time of their promotion.

An Irish Water spokesperson said the restoration of the bonus payment scheme was expected, following the ending of a six-year pay freeze in 2015.

She said it was not yet known how much the payments for 2016 would cost the company. The payments are expected to be included in next month’s pay packet.

The company confirmed that 64 staff will benefit from the Labour Court recommendation on promotions, which will cost it an additional €118,000.

The bonus scheme was suspended by Irish Water in late 2014, following a public backlash. Unions secured the replacement of bonuses with “increment payments” for the period of their suspension, following a hearing at the Labour Relations Commission in 2015.

As a result, Irish Water staff received average pay increases of €1,500 per year, after the LRC ruled that the bonus scheme should not have been suspended.

Irish Water said that staff had now returned to their 2013 basic salary levels, following the ending of the period when increments were made to salaries. The spokesperson said Eriva, Irish Water’s parent company, operated a performance-based pay model since 2013.

“It is based on robust performance management. There is no automatic pay progression and any pay increases are directly linked to performance,” she insisted.

The spokesperson said an independent review of Ervia’s pay model was found to be appropriate for a start-up utility such as Irish Water. Irish Water claims its pay model will reduce payroll costs by €34m over its first five years.

Last week, the Commission for Energy Regulation, which oversees Irish Water, said costs at the utility remained excessively high.