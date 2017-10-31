Criticism as council bids to sell historic building for €100k

A local authority has been criticised for its decision to place for sale a derelict historic structure with links to the first agricultural college in Ireland or Britain to teach girls.

Cork city councillor John Buttimer (FG), who has been raising concerns about the condition of the Gate Lodge on the Model Farm Rd for more than a decade, said it is depressing to see how it has been allowed fall into dereliction.

The 1860s-built structure is being offered for sale on the instructions of Cork City Council, with an asking price of €100,000.

“Surely with a bit of imagination and funding, we could have found a way to save this structure or put it to some community use,” he said.

The building was the former gate lodge of the former Munster Institute, known locally as the Model Farm, which became the first dairy institute in Ireland or Britain to teach female students.

It has been in council ownership since 1984 and was used as a social housing unit up to November 2004. While it is not a protected structure, it is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage but has been formally declared derelict.

The council said it has been working for some time towards a solution to remove the dereliction but the costs of a partial or full refurbishment were estimated at between €70,000 and €200,000.

“The council does not have the budget or identified use for the building to warrant such expenditure,” said a spokesperson.

“The property, following visual and access improvements, was placed for sale on the open market inviting best bids.

“The disposal, if agreed, will be made subject to standard derelict site conditions which require the building to be developed within a two-year timeframe.”

The auctioneers have highlighted its redevelopment potential and its prime location at the entrance to an IDA business park, and close to CIT and CUH.

The closing date for bids is noon on Thursday.

Mr Buttimer said he plans to call on city management to ring-fence any sale proceeds for community use in the area.