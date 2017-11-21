Home»Today's Stories

Criteria for affordable housing being finalised

Tuesday, November 21, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

The Housing Minister is to announce criteria for those hoping to buy affordable houses in the coming weeks.

Eoghan Murphy is finalising details of an affordable housing scheme which aims to help those who don’t qualify for social housing but who find it difficult to get on the property ladder.

It is expected that couples earning somewhere between €50,000 and €70,000 could qualify for affordable housing projects but Mr Murphy yesterday said he would be announcing the criteria for the affordability schemes in the coming weeks.

“In the budget for next year, we approved an additional €25m for further affordability schemes on top of the €226m that was already there which was the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund funding,” he said.

“Those sites are currently there, construction is commencing so we will have an affordability scheme for people who aren’t eligible for social housing but who also can’t afford to get a mortgage for a privately-owned home.”

The minister attended the unveiling of a foundation stone marking the construction of 84 new social homes in Clongriffin, Dublin. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was also present for the launch of one of the largest Part V developments to come on stream in some time.

It forms part of the Iveagh Trust’s target of delivering 650 additional units by 2020, having already delivered 70 new units as part of a supported housing scheme for older people in Ballyfermot, earlier this year.

The development is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019 and all of the new homes will be made available to individuals and families on Dublin City Council’s waiting list.

Mr Varadkar, meanwhile, took aim at those who did not count projects by housing associations as social housing as they are not directly built by local councils.

“To some people, these new apartments that are being built don’t exist, don’t count and they will never exist because they are not direct build by a local authority, it’s being done by a different model which is a long-term lease involving an approved housing body.

“But they do exist, they will be completed around this time next year and will provide long-term secure housing for around 85 individuals and their families and I think that will be very welcome,” he said.


