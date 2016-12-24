Home»Today's Stories

Criminal refused to board plane to start jail abroad

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Ray Managh

A Polish national, extradited from Ireland to serve two prison sentences in his home country, refused to board a plane at Dublin Airport on Thursday, because of “a fear of flying”, the High Court was told today.

Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan told Mr Justice Richard Humphreys that, when brought to the boarding gate by gardaí, Piotr Skiba refused to get on the plane and expressed a fear of flying.

Mr Skiba has been sentenced to terms of imprisonment of nine months and 18 months for burglaries in Poland

Barrister Mark Lynam, counsel for Mr Skiba, told the court that Mr Skiba’s solicitor had, on December 9, pre-warned the State Solicitor of his fear of flying.

READ NEXT More bloodshed feared after feud death

Det Sgt Kirwan said it was December 12 when he had received any indication of Mr Skiba’s fear of flying, and that he was sceptical, because this dread had been introduced at such a late stage.

Det Sgt Kirwan said that once an extradition order was made by a court, the authorities had 10 days in which to deliver up the subject of the request and that that time would now expire on Christmas Day.

Kathleen Leader, counsel for the State, told the court that unless it granted the State a 10-day extension, during which to carry out the extradition, the authorities would have to release Mr Skiba from detention.

Det Sgt Kirwan said that if the State had to extradite Mr Skiba by sea and land, the garda authorities would have to notify the security services of every country Mr Skiba would have to cross. Approval would have to be sought in each country.

Mr Lynam told the court that Mr Skiba, who is married with four children in Ireland, had not been asked for medical evidence to demonstrate that he had a fear of flying.

He had not been asked if he had such a fear until he was taken to the airport.

Det Sgt Kirwan said Mr Skiba was “not a happy man” when asked to accompany gardaí onto the plane.

Judge Humphreys granted the State Solicitor an extension of time for the extradition, which would extend until January 5.

Judge Humphreys directed that Skiba be detained at Mountjoy Prison.

Ms Leader told the court that any time Mr Skiba would spend in prison would be credited to him when serving his sentences in Poland.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT More bloodshed feared after feud death

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Second Georgian house gutted by fire in Cork

HSE seeks AG’s opinion on publication of ‘Grace’ reports

More bloodshed feared after feud death

Gardaí believe abandoned car was used in Aidan O’Driscoll murder


Breaking Stories

Don't be afraid to ask for the support you deserve at Christmas, says ALONE

Met Éireann issues two Christmas Day weather warnings as Storm Conor approaches

Pope Francis will use visit to Ireland to speak against abortion, says Archbishop

Man arrested in connection with paramilitary-style shooting of teenage boy in Belfast

Lifestyle

Irish broadcasters tell us what they'll be wearing for Christmas

Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

These photos will make you wish you weren't home for Christmas

Meet the people off to work on Christmas Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 