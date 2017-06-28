Crete drowning victim Laura had just finished her Junior Cert exams

The Irish teenager who drowned in Crete has been named as Laura Dempsey.

The 15-year-old, from Greystones, Co Wicklow, had just completed her Junior Certificate exams and was on a family holiday with her parents.

She was found unconscious last Sunday afternoon by her parents in the hotel pool.

Laura was an “enthusiastic sailor” with Greystones Sailing Club and an excellent student, who went to Temple Carrig school in Greystones, a seaside town.

Yesterday, the patron of her school, the Archbishop of Dublin, Dr Michael Jackson, released a statement extending his deepest sympathies to Laura’s family: “It was with deep sadness that I heard of the death of Laura Dempsey at the weekend. To her family, we extend our sincere sympathies and pray that they know God’s strength in their heartache and devastating l oss.

“Laura was a third-year student in Temple Carrig School, Greystones, of which I am a patron, and had just completed her Junior Certificate exams.

“We hold Laura’s friends, and whole school community, in our thoughts and hearts, as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.

“We also pray for the principal, teachers, and chaplain and staff of the school, as they support the students in their grief,” he added.

Laura was hugely popular in her small school, which only opened in 2014. Laura was among the first students to start in the new school that year.

Jennifer Whitmore, cathaoirleach of Greystones municipal district, told the Irish Examiner that “the students will miss her hugely”. She said the community is in shock: “It’s awfully tragic news. The community is in shock and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Laura.”

Laura’s family had been holidaying in the resort town of Stalida, on the northern coast of Crete.

Her parents had grown concerned for her well-being, when, after looking for Laura around the hotel grounds, they were unable to locate her.

Then, shortly after 2.30pm, she was found unconscious in the hotel pool. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

She was brought to a local hospital, where an autopsy was due to be carried out.