Crackdown on Kinahan crime gang continues with arrest

Gardaí have continued their crackdown on the Kinahan crime cartel with the arrest of a man in Wexford.

The man, aged in his 20s, had been sought in relation to a major drug-and-gun haul in Co Kildare, last January.

The cache, in Sallins, had included 30kg of heroin and cocaine — with a street value of €3m — an assault rifle and ammunition. It was linked by gardaí to the Kinahan cartel.

That operation, and the arrest in Wexford, were both carried out by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

Gardaí said a man, who has an address in Kildare, was arrested in the Gorey area of Wexford last Sunday.

The man’s arrest was the result of local intelligence, prompting the dispatch of a DOCB team from Dublin.

The man was arrested, under organised crime legislation, on suspicion of “enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit or facilitate a serious offence”.

The offence is contained in the Criminal Justice Act, 2009, and is in addition to the main charges of suspected participation in a criminal organisation and directing a criminal organisation.

It covers situations that do not involve direct participation in a criminal gang, but takes in actions that might benefit a gang.

On January 28 last, the DOCB, assisted by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), uncovered a drugs and firearms consignment inside a detached bungalow, in a quiet estate in Sallins.

No contraband was found in an initial raid, but officers kept the house under surveillance.

When individuals were seen using the house again, a second search was conducted and the items were found inside of sofas.

Sunday’s arrest is the latest successful operation against the cartel. The previous Thursday, the DOCB found a ledger of payments, along with more than €300,000 in cash, at a counting centre in south Dublin.

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan said the seizure would make “big inroads into dismantling” the Kinahan organised crime gang.

Last March, the DOCB seized 20kg of cocaine (street value €1.4m), and components for semi-automatic weapons and ammunition, in Artane, north Dublin.

In March, the SCTF seized a submachine gun and drugs in Co Meath. The Sallins seizure was one of a number in January.

Two other seizures involved 15 firearms, including a submachine gun, an assault rifle, silencers, and 1,500 rounds of ammunition in west Dublin, along with 1.8 tonnes of cannabis herb (street value €37m) at Dublin Port.