Coveney warns of bitter FG split but leadership rival says party will be ‘united’

Simon Coveney has warned of a potential bitter split within Fine Gael when the leadership contest begins.

While Taoiseach Enda Kenny has yet to set a firm date for his departure, Mr Coveney, the housing minister, has said he expects a new leader to be in place before the summer.

He said “the big challenge” for Fine Gael is to remain united as the party “can’t afford” to splinter or engage in in-fighting in the coming months.

“The big challenge for us is making sure we keep the party together through that and have a functioning government through that process. That is a big challenge for the party,” said Mr Coveney.

“These competitive leadership processes tend to be divisive and we can’t afford it.”

His rival for the party leadership, Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar, said he is “confident” Fine Gael will be “united and more importantly emerge united from any leadership contest”.

He said: “It is going to be a really good opportunity for the party to have a really good debate about how the party can be organised, about the future of the party itself, what the party stands for, what we intend to do in Government in the future.”

Both men were attending Easter Sunday commemorations at the GPO where they played down the latest poll results which recorded a bounce in support for both Mr Kenny and Fine Gael.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitude Poll showed a gain of seven points for Fine Gael to 29%. Fianna Fáil are on 28%.

The Government went up eight points to 34% in the satisfaction ratings.

While Mr Kenny also saw a similar increase in his own personal rating to 35%, this is still behind other party leaders with Michael Martin unchanged with 49%.

Mr Coveney said: “I think the Taoiseach will be happy going into, hopefully, a couple of days off for him over Easter. I think the party is in reasonable shape given that it has been a pretty challenging 12 months.”

Mr Varadkar reiterated his confidence in Mr Kenny to lay out a process for his stepping down in a timely manner.

Mr Coveney was more definitive, stating: “Most people expect a leadership transition before the summer break.”

Asked if the delay in Mr Kenny’s departure was stymieing the amount of work the party can do to prepare for a potential snap election, Mr Coveney said: “No, I don’t see an election any time soon, in terms of weeks or months that’s for sure.

“I think that will be plenty of time for a new leader to put in place the preparations that are needed for an election.

“Obviously the standoff on water and the talk of elections in that context raised the conversation again but I don’t think Fianna Fáil want an election right now, Fine Gael don’t either, and I don’t think Irish people want an election right now.”

Mr Coveney said the Fine Gael national executive has already been putting plans in place so when Mr Kenny announces his resignation there will be a clear process in place.

“Certainly when a new leader takes charge in the party they will have time to make the necessary changes and reforms in the party to make sure we are election ready,” said Mr Coveney.

“I don’t think it’s a huge issue as long as that change happens before the summer which I think it will.”