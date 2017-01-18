Home»Today's Stories

Courts deliver letters to curb repossession unrest

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
David Raleigh

The Courts Service in Limerick has begun hand delivering letters to addresses where orders for repossession are to be made by mortgage lenders, as part of new security measures to block courtroom demonstrations by protestors.

It was revealed yesterday that the practice began earlier this month, prior to the first of the new year repossession court hearings in the city on January 6.

It’s understood up to eight letters have been hand delivered by an appointed messenger of the court, to addresses in the Limerick area since the start of 2017.

The decision to contact the defendants was made by County Registrar Pat Wallace, without the knowledge of the Courts Service headquarters in Dublin, reliable sources said.

Last May, the Limerick repossession court was abandoned after 100 anti-evictions protestors interrupted proceedings leading to chaotic scenes in which extra gardaí were called to the court to remove the demonstrators.

Following this, Mr Wallace decided to end the normal practice of publishing the Limerick repossession court list and to instead arrange for defendants to be informed of their cases by the Courts Service.

The decision to hand deliver the letters is seen as a practical solution to a practical problem, sources stated.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fears for jobs as ‘hard Brexit’ looms

Deadly drug may be circulating in Cork

HSE apologises to widow over paramedic’s death

No clarity on financing of €120m public pay hikes


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin man

Two children knocked down in Antrim 'in critical condition'

Number of homeowners taken off tracker mortgages could be 'twice as high' than expected

HSE issues public health warning for drug users in Cork city

Lifestyle

Top tips from Ireland's experts that will help you along in life

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 