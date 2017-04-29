Court finally smells the coffee after juror clarifies job

A bizarre mix-up during the empanelling of a jury in Co Donegal certainly had legal staff smelling the coffee.

The incident happened as a jury of 12 people was being sworn in for a trial at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Just moments before the trial was due to begin, Counsel for the State, Patricia McLaughlin, told Judge Terence O’Sullivan that a potentially serious issue had arisen.

It transpired that one of the 12 jurors chosen had written down the word ‘barrister’ as her profession on the jury enrollment sheet.

Ms McLaughlin said she considered the woman may be unsuitable and in fact, may not be allowed by law to serve on the jury.

Judge O’Sullivan agreed, saying it may be the case that the woman may not be a practising barrister.

The woman was called out from the jury room and Judge O’Sullivan asked the woman if she was a barrister.

The woman looked momentarily puzzled before replying: “I am a barista.”

Through laughter, the rest of the courtroom finally smelled the coffee.